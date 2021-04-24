Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $95.77

Premier Foods plc (LON:PFD) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 95.77 ($1.25) and traded as high as GBX 96.60 ($1.26). Premier Foods shares last traded at GBX 95 ($1.24), with a volume of 1,330,114 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of £812.37 million and a P/E ratio of 10.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.33, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 96.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.77.

About Premier Foods (LON:PFD)

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery, Sweet Treats, International, and Knighton segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavorings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

