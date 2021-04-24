Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PINC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price target on Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Premier from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Benchmark raised Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $996,000 after acquiring an additional 8,728 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Premier by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 57,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,672 shares in the last quarter. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:PINC opened at $35.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. Premier has a 52 week low of $28.64 and a 52 week high of $37.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $34.24 and a 200 day moving average of $34.69.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Premier will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Premier Company Profile

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

