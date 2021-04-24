PressOne Price Down 27.7% This Week (PRS)

PressOne (CURRENCY:PRS) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 24th. One PressOne coin can now be purchased for about $0.0320 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, PressOne has traded down 27.7% against the U.S. dollar. PressOne has a total market capitalization of $9.11 million and approximately $9,494.00 worth of PressOne was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get PressOne alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.47 or 0.00065315 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00018135 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.16 or 0.00054650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.51 or 0.00091549 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.95 or 0.00657768 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,785.62 or 0.07616016 BTC.

About PressOne

PRS is a coin. It was first traded on January 8th, 2018. PressOne’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 284,742,628 coins. PressOne’s official message board is medium.com/@pressone . PressOne’s official Twitter account is @PRESSoneHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here . PressOne’s official website is press.one

According to CryptoCompare, “Press.One is a content distribution service based on the blockchain, similar in style to services like Steemit, which reward content creators in cryptocurrency based on the value of their contributions to the community. “

Buying and Selling PressOne

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PressOne directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PressOne should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PressOne using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PressOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PressOne and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.