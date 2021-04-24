PRIA Price Hits $7.88 on Top Exchanges (PRIA)

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One PRIA coin can currently be bought for $7.88 or 0.00015518 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PRIA has a total market cap of $546,805.87 and $15,979.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PRIA has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.45 or 0.00063860 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017527 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.26 or 0.00057585 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00091587 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000332 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $329.04 or 0.00647639 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,110.05 or 0.08089610 BTC.

PRIA Coin Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link . PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

