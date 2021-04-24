Primecoin (XPM) Trading Down 24.6% Over Last Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded up 4.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One Primecoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 24.6% lower against the US dollar. Primecoin has a total market cap of $5.67 million and approximately $1.66 million worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000228 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0087 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0114 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded 61.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Primecoin

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 35,974,982 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

Buying and Selling Primecoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Primecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

