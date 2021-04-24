Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 1,409 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,634,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $748,827,000 after purchasing an additional 476,981 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,867,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $381,112,000 after purchasing an additional 9,031 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,258,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $300,199,000 after purchasing an additional 246,253 shares in the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,828,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,979,000 after purchasing an additional 136,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,506,246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,195,000 after purchasing an additional 297,393 shares in the last quarter. 67.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHKP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Pritchard Capital increased their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $128.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Mizuho increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. OTR Global raised Check Point Software Technologies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.16.

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a fifty day moving average of $115.74 and a 200 day moving average of $121.10. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 1 year low of $101.27 and a 1 year high of $139.26.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $563.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.03 million. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.10% and a net margin of 41.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile; Check Point Network Security, security gateways and software platforms that support small business and large enterprise data center and telco-grade environment; and Check Point SandBlast family for threat prevention and zero-day protections.

