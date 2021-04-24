Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 21,173 Shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,113 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,173 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $2,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $100,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the third quarter worth about $103,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 184.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Financial Architects Inc acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the fourth quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

PACB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $20.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Pacific Biosciences of California from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacific Biosciences of California has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.20.

PACB opened at $30.96 on Friday. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.13 and a 12-month high of $53.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.57 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day moving average of $27.02.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.06). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 57.25% and a negative return on equity of 101.30%. The business had revenue of $27.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.54 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, Director Michael Hunkapiller sold 339,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.33, for a total value of $10,972,058.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 884,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,583,987.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lucy Shapiro sold 101,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.40, for a total value of $5,123,966.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,764,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,020,189 shares of company stock valued at $40,366,716. Insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Pacific Biosciences of California Company Profile

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing systems to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides PacBio's Systems, which conduct, monitor, and analyse biochemical sequencing reactions; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) cells; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as template preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

