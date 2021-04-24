Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 7,788 Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) by 47.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,788 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Anaplan were worth $1,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth about $102,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $157,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLAN shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler raised Anaplan from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Anaplan in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.68.

In related news, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total value of $45,041.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,433.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sandesh Kaveripatnam sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.09, for a total transaction of $949,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,748,642.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 188,494 shares of company stock valued at $12,375,400 in the last 90 days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PLAN opened at $62.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.42 and a beta of 2.05. Anaplan, Inc. has a one year low of $36.49 and a one year high of $86.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.74.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. The business had revenue of $122.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

