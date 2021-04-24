Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires New Position in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 149,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,395,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.53% of Co-Diagnostics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Meridian Management Co. acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Co-Diagnostics by 64.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 23,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 9,231 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Co-Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Institutional investors own 27.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Co-Diagnostics alerts:

Shares of CODX stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $256.56 million, a P/E ratio of 11.05 and a beta of -3.30. Co-Diagnostics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.99.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.03). Co-Diagnostics had a net margin of 53.81% and a return on equity of 93.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Co-Diagnostics, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CODX shares. HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on shares of Co-Diagnostics from $30.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of Co-Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th.

About Co-Diagnostics

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, intends to manufacture and sell reagents used for diagnostic tests that function via the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules. It also intends to sell diagnostic equipment from other manufacturers as self-contained lab systems. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue monthly dividends?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CODX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODX).

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.