Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 72.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,618 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Redfin by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in Redfin during the fourth quarter worth $113,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Redfin by 4,380.7% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RDFN opened at $65.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.28 and a beta of 1.96. Redfin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.34 and a fifty-two week high of $98.44.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 11.80% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Glenn Kelman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total transaction of $1,991,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,569,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,185,362.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total transaction of $490,295.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 297,072 shares in the company, valued at $22,408,140.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,350 shares of company stock worth $4,340,988 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Evercore ISI began coverage on Redfin in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush increased their price objective on Redfin from $59.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price objective on Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Redfin has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.06.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

