Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 18,964 Shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PetIQ, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETQ) by 65.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,964 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.17% of PetIQ worth $1,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $231,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PetIQ by 30.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the third quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PetIQ during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000.

PETQ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised PetIQ from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 27th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on PetIQ from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.40.

In other news, General Counsel Robert Michael Herrman sold 16,119 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $584,313.75. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 17,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,708.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark L. First sold 1,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.19, for a total value of $52,785,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,577,735 shares of company stock valued at $55,593,106. Insiders own 24.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PETQ opened at $43.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.62. PetIQ, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.01 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

PetIQ (NASDAQ:PETQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $164.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.48 million. PetIQ had a positive return on equity of 4.47% and a negative net margin of 10.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PetIQ, Inc. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

PetIQ, Inc operates as a pet medication and wellness company. It operates in two segments, Products and Services. The company offers Rx pet medications, which include heartworm preventatives, arthritis, thyroid, diabetes and pain treatments, antibiotics, and other specialty medications; and co-develops and manufactures its own proprietary value-branded products, as well as distributes third-party branded medications.

