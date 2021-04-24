Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Holdings in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBGI) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,826 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.08% of Sinclair Broadcast Group worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group in the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the first quarter valued at about $200,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sinclair Broadcast Group by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new position in Sinclair Broadcast Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000. 59.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sinclair Broadcast Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.57.

In other news, Director Daniel C. Keith sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.41, for a total transaction of $304,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $912,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Barry Faber sold 3,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.41, for a total value of $127,325.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 987,349 shares of company stock valued at $32,300,982 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sinclair Broadcast Group stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $32.53 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.81, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. The company has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.60. Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.45 and a 1-year high of $39.60.

Sinclair Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:SBGI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.55 by $0.72. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Sinclair Broadcast Group had a positive return on equity of 72.44% and a negative net margin of 46.11%. On average, equities analysts expect that Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Sinclair Broadcast Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About Sinclair Broadcast Group

Sinclair Broadcast Group, Inc operates as a diversified television media company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Broadcast and Local Sports. It owns or provides various programming, operating, sales, and other non-programming operating services to television stations. The company broadcasts free over-the-air programming, such as network provided programs, locally-produced news, local sporting events, programming from program service arrangements, syndicated entertainment programs, and internally originated programming to television viewing audiences in the communities through its local television stations.

