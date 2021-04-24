Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Nuance Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,438 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,090 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Nuance Communications were worth $1,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NUAN. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nuance Communications by 7,265.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Nuance Communications in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Daniel David Tempesta sold 21,000 shares of Nuance Communications stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $945,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 403,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,161,415. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nuance Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target (down from $58.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Nuance Communications from $41.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nuance Communications currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.57.

NASDAQ NUAN opened at $53.09 on Friday. Nuance Communications, Inc. has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $53.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.13 billion, a PE ratio of 530.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.28 and a beta of 1.22.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Nuance Communications had a net margin of 1.89% and a return on equity of 11.24%. The business had revenue of $345.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications, Inc. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Nuance Communications Company Profile

Nuance Communications, Inc provides conversational and cognitive artificial intelligence (AI) innovations that bring intelligence to everyday work and life. The company delivers solutions that understand, analyze, and respond to people – amplifying human intelligence to increase productivity and security.

