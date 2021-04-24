Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 56.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,871 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Kadant worth $1,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Kadant by 34.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 19,571 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Kadant in the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kadant by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 397,902 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,096,000 after acquiring an additional 23,067 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Kadant by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Kadant by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 93,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,147,000 after buying an additional 4,324 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on KAI. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Kadant from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $189.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on Kadant from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.75.

In related news, VP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.06, for a total value of $226,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,092.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE KAI opened at $183.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36, a PEG ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $179.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.56. Kadant Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.61 and a 52-week high of $189.40.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $168.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.55 million. Kadant had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 7.35%. Analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Kadant’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s payout ratio is presently 18.66%.

Kadant Inc supplies critical components and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, profiling systems, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

