Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,806 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVTR. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $99,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Avantor by 1,743.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Avantor during the 4th quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AVTR. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $21.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Avantor from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.19.

Avantor stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $19.30 billion, a PE ratio of 276.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.91. Avantor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.65 and a twelve month high of $33.54.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Avantor had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 44.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Avantor, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Gerard Brophy sold 19,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total transaction of $565,788.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,021,178.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Wondrasch sold 49,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.77, for a total transaction of $1,472,662.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,456 shares of company stock valued at $5,648,168. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Avantor Profile

Avantor, Inc provides products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, and clinical trial kits.

