Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.39 Million Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) by 67.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,807 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $1,392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Freshpet in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 255.0% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of Freshpet during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Stephen Macchiaverna sold 2,466 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.23, for a total transaction of $382,797.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,092,563.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott James Morris sold 1,997 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.87, for a total value of $339,230.39. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 154,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,215,527.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FRPT shares. Citigroup upped their price target on Freshpet from $100.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Freshpet from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Bank of America upgraded Freshpet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Freshpet from $194.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.38.

Shares of FRPT opened at $172.69 on Friday. Freshpet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.01 and a 1 year high of $177.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.63. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 1,570.05, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.17). Freshpet had a return on equity of 1.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. The company had revenue of $84.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Freshpet, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Freshpet Company Profile

Freshpet, Inc manufactures and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company sells its products under the Freshpet brand; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

