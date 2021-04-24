Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.44 Million Stock Position in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Chico’s FAS, Inc. (NYSE:CHS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 143,817 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.76% of Chico’s FAS worth $1,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Chico’s FAS by 80.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 423,908 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 188,538 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Chico’s FAS during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,953,340 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,056,000 after purchasing an additional 824,305 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 113,027 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chico’s FAS by 229.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,298 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 28,759 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHS opened at $2.98 on Friday. Chico’s FAS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $356.72 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.13.

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.36). Chico’s FAS had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 38.38%. The company had revenue of $386.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $447.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chico’s FAS, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CHS shares. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Chico’s FAS from $2.00 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chico’s FAS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Chico’s FAS in a research note on Friday, February 26th.

Chico's FAS

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM), Soma, and TellTale brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women 45 and older.

