Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.55 Million Position in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 240,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,778 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.12% of ImmunoGen worth $1,553,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IMGN. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of ImmunoGen by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ImmunoGen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $73,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in ImmunoGen by 320.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,730 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet downgraded ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price target on ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ImmunoGen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:IMGN opened at $7.79 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.15. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.00 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.38 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.61 million. On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

