Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.58 Million Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) by 69.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,430 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,138 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $1,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at $98,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $189,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000.

LSCC stock opened at $54.82 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 166.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $19.27 and a 12 month high of $58.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.98.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $107.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.33 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 11.31% and a return on equity of 16.60%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John E. Major sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.84, for a total value of $45,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 32,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,469,538.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Stephen Douglass sold 3,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $142,373.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 60,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,834,668.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 145,720 shares of company stock valued at $6,541,358 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

LSCC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.56.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, MachXO, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

