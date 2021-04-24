Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.66 Million Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 90.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 19,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,200 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 417,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,889,000 after purchasing an additional 80,655 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,126 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,864,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 10,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU opened at $95.74 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12-month low of $62.26 and a 12-month high of $96.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.71 and its 200 day moving average is $87.44.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.