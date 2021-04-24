Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) by 953.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 135,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 122,395 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.10% of Welbilt worth $1,785,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 44.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $163,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 4th quarter worth about $183,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WBT opened at $22.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 555.75 and a beta of 1.99. Welbilt, Inc has a 12-month low of $3.90 and a 12-month high of $22.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.60.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Welbilt had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 21.76%. The company had revenue of $320.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Welbilt, Inc will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on WBT shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $17.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $8.50 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $13.00 to $19.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Welbilt from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Welbilt has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.67.

About Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

