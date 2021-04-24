Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTCT) by 32.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 7,226 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in PTC Therapeutics were worth $1,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,173,000 after buying an additional 18,633 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 136,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,337,000 after buying an additional 2,165 shares during the last quarter. Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $372,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PTC Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 5,731 shares in the last quarter.

PTCT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PTC Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.90.

PTCT stock opened at $45.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.55 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 4.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $51.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.47. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.65 and a 12 month high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $118.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.47 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 123.19% and a negative return on equity of 76.10%. Equities analysts predict that PTC Therapeutics, Inc. will post -6.26 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Emily Luisa Hill sold 541 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $30,815.36. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,509.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dawn Svoronos sold 506 shares of PTC Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.96, for a total transaction of $28,821.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,562,412.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,454 shares of company stock worth $424,201 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PTC Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of medicines for the treatment of rare disorders. The company offers Translarna (ataluren) and Emflaza (deflazacort) for the treatment of nonsense mutation Duchenne muscular dystrophy in ambulatory patients.

