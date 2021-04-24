Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.82 Million Stake in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 102,828 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 4,050 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.56% of Unifi worth $1,824,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UFI. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,319 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453 shares during the period. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Unifi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Unifi by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 4,365 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on UFI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Unifi from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities boosted their target price on shares of Unifi from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unifi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st.

Unifi stock opened at $27.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Unifi, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.45 and a 12-month high of $30.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200 day moving average is $20.70. The company has a market capitalization of $514.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 0.94.

Unifi (NYSE:UFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $162.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.10 million. Unifi had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 2.98%. Sell-side analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products made from polyester and nylon in the United States, Brazil, China, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Polyester, Nylon, Brazil, and Asia. The Polyester segment offers partially oriented, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns; and pre-consumer and post-consumer waste products, including plastic bottle flakes and polyester polymer beads to other yarn manufacturers, and knitters and weavers that produce yarn and/or fabric for the apparel, hosiery, home furnishings, automotive, industrial, and other end-use markets.

