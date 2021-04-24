Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.88 Million Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 198.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,450 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $1,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 166.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.49% of the company’s stock.

RACE opened at $215.90 on Friday. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $147.08 and a twelve month high of $233.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $205.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Ferrari had a return on equity of 34.85% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ferrari will post 3.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.0445 per share. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th.

RACE has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Ferrari from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Ferrari from $247.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $217.00.

Ferrari N.V., through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; one-off and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

