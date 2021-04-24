Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $1.98 Million Holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,628 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.65% of Hersha Hospitality Trust worth $1,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter valued at about $55,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $151,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Thomas J. Hutchison III sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 108,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,554.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE HT opened at $10.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $409.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 2.79. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $13.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.49.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.70). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 51.54%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective (up previously from $7.00) on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.19.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

