Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) by 67.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,010 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Appian were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Appian in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Appian by 115.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Appian by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Appian in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 44.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Appian from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Appian from $84.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Appian from $95.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Appian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.75.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher Winters sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.13, for a total value of $3,819,120.00. Also, Director Albert G.W. Biddle III sold 5,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.29, for a total transaction of $821,811.00. Insiders have sold 241,174 shares of company stock worth $58,006,631 over the last 90 days. 46.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ APPN opened at $129.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $146.33. Appian Co. has a 52-week low of $41.03 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -235.38 and a beta of 2.00.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian had a negative net margin of 13.00% and a negative return on equity of 15.16%. The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.55 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Appian Co. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Appian

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

