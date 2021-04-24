Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) by 67.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 104,653 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Sumo Logic worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Elephas Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $76,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $102,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Institutional investors own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Sumo Logic alerts:

In related news, Director Christian Beedgen sold 8,970 shares of Sumo Logic stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.66, for a total value of $194,290.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jennifer Mccord sold 3,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $75,917.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 693,613 shares of company stock valued at $13,621,767 in the last ninety days.

SUMO stock opened at $19.72 on Friday. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $46.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.90.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.13 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SUMO shares. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Sumo Logic from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Sumo Logic from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.22.

About Sumo Logic

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

Read More: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Sumo Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumo Logic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.