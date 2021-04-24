Principal Financial Group Inc. Lowers Stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,105 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. 9258 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SS&C Technologies by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,973 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $653,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,719 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SS&C Technologies from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of SS&C Technologies in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.65.

Shares of SSNC opened at $72.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.71 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.07 and a 12-month high of $74.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.01.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.16 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The business’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

