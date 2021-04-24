Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 3,504 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,716 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,458,359,000 after buying an additional 1,790,347 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 8,841,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,950,000 after purchasing an additional 760,105 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,710,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,460,000 after purchasing an additional 825,249 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $355,818,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,797,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,874,000 after purchasing an additional 501,668 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

BSV opened at $82.31 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.65. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Article: Cost of equity and a company’s balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.