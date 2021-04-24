Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 6,942 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ChemoCentryx were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCXI. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 169.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of ChemoCentryx by 1,120.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $189,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CCXI shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ChemoCentryx currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

In other news, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,162.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.03, for a total transaction of $92,166.25. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,845,083.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 79,185 shares of company stock valued at $5,215,736 over the last ninety days. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ CCXI opened at $45.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.12, a current ratio of 10.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.51 and a beta of 1.70. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.28 and a 52 week high of $70.29.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 million. ChemoCentryx had a negative return on equity of 17.23% and a negative net margin of 58.10%. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It develops Avacopan, an orally administered selective complement 5a receptor inhibitor for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis; and completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

