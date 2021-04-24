Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 9,673 Shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Financial Co. (NASDAQ:LKFN) by 59.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,673 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Lakeland Financial worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LKFN. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lakeland Financial by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. 73.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LKFN stock opened at $69.15 on Friday. Lakeland Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.51.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.25 million. Lakeland Financial had a net margin of 33.90% and a return on equity of 13.31%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Lakeland Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.24%.

In other news, SVP Stephanie R. Leniski sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total value of $38,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,193.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hiatt sold 3,513 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.72, for a total transaction of $251,952.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,426,582.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 92,418 shares of company stock valued at $5,735,529. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Lakeland Financial Company Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

