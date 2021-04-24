Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) by 17.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 61,929 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.68% of Lannett worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LCI. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Lannett by 287.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 516,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after purchasing an additional 382,804 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Lannett by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,785,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,679,000 after acquiring an additional 327,982 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Lannett by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,885,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 186,616 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,237,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,151,000 after acquiring an additional 139,553 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Lannett by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 506,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after acquiring an additional 88,353 shares during the period. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LCI opened at $4.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $203.70 million, a PE ratio of -6.83 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.40. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The company had revenue of $133.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.00 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 12.62%. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other Lannett news, Director David A. Drabik sold 33,445 shares of Lannett stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.08, for a total value of $203,345.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $313,199.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lannett Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

