Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,047 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,609,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,034,349,000 after purchasing an additional 434,219 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 406.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 209,077 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $82,886,000 after purchasing an additional 167,799 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in HubSpot by 2,070.8% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 121,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,133,000 after purchasing an additional 115,820 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 74.0% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 163,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $64,778,000 after purchasing an additional 69,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the 4th quarter worth about $27,536,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HUBS opened at $564.63 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -311.95 and a beta of 1.78. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $139.86 and a 1-year high of $564.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $411.05.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The software maker reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $252.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.36 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 4.76% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.20, for a total transaction of $4,268,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,559,424.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Yamini Rangan sold 2,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $468.60, for a total value of $986,871.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,216 shares in the company, valued at $24,468,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,706 shares of company stock worth $19,968,943 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $600.00 price target on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Truist raised their price target on HubSpot from $455.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on HubSpot from $400.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $473.16.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

