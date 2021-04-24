Principal Financial Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 715.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,218,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,927,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700,526 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,579,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609,824 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 5,136,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,974,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396,108 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vistra by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,706,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,203,000 after acquiring an additional 766,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in shares of Vistra during the 4th quarter worth $14,362,000. Institutional investors own 93.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

In other Vistra news, insider Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 7,204 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total value of $121,315.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.75 per share, with a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 242,047 shares in the company, valued at $4,054,287.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

VST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vistra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of NYSE VST opened at $17.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.10. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $24.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 16th. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 28.99%.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

Featured Article: What is a back-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.