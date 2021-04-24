Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 162,059 Shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 296,405 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 162,059 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.34% of Clovis Oncology worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CLVS. Armistice Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,256,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,829,000 after purchasing an additional 408,000 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,561,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $637,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Clovis Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 471,931 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Clovis Oncology news, insider Thomas C. Harding sold 7,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.99, for a total transaction of $44,128.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Gillian C. Ivers-Read sold 10,990 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total value of $87,590.30. 6.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLVS opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $636.80 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 2.10. Clovis Oncology has a one year low of $4.08 and a one year high of $11.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $43.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.16 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clovis Oncology will post -3.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Clovis Oncology from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

