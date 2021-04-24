Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 21,201 Shares of ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in ACM Research, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACMR) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,678 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 21,201 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of ACM Research worth $1,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ACMR. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACM Research by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,994,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, PFG Advisors bought a new position in shares of ACM Research in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACMR opened at $82.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 122.97 and a beta of 0.89. ACM Research, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.50 and a 1 year high of $144.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.67.

ACM Research (NASDAQ:ACMR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $45.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.90 million. ACM Research had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.46%. Analysts anticipate that ACM Research, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ACMR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ACM Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet downgraded ACM Research from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ACM Research in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.00.

In related news, insider David H. Wang sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.92, for a total value of $4,596,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 217,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,968,149.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Mark Mckechnie sold 10,028 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.89, for a total value of $881,360.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $881,360.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,428 shares of company stock worth $10,741,561. 46.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About ACM Research

ACM Research, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells single-wafer wet cleaning equipment for enhancing the manufacturing process and yield for integrated chips worldwide. It offers space alternated phase shift technology for flat and patterned wafer surfaces, which employs alternating phases of megasonic waves to deliver megasonic energy in a uniform manner on a microscopic level; timely energized bubble oscillation technology for patterned wafer surfaces at advanced process nodes, which provides cleaning for 2D and 3D patterned wafers with fine feature sizes; Tahoe technology for delivering cleaning performance using less sulfuric acid and hydrogen peroxide; and electro-chemical plating technology for advanced metal plating.

