Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 27,990 Shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:AUB) by 37.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,990 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Atlantic Union Bankshares worth $1,533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AUB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,704,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,905,000 after purchasing an additional 389,059 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 710,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,403,000 after purchasing an additional 350,421 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,342,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,232,000 after purchasing an additional 292,056 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 71.6% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 459,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,128,000 after purchasing an additional 191,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Atlantic Union Bankshares by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 996,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,822,000 after purchasing an additional 181,473 shares during the last quarter. 67.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $35.40.

Shares of AUB stock opened at $39.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day moving average is $34.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $41.84.

Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $168.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.15 million. Atlantic Union Bankshares had a net margin of 19.47% and a return on equity of 6.11%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Atlantic Union Bankshares Co. will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s payout ratio is 36.36%.

Atlantic Union Bankshares Company Profile

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.