Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 30,856 Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ) by 58.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,069 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 30,856 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF were worth $1,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EWJ. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 112.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,503,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $169,134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,207,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $216,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,327 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,774,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $119,878,000 after purchasing an additional 898,140 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,611,000. Finally, Cadinha & Co. LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,281,000.

NYSEARCA:EWJ opened at $69.10 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.56. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $72.28.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

