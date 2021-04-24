Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 5,344 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,344 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $1,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Yum China in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Yum China by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.59% of the company’s stock.

Yum China stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.08 and its 200 day moving average is $58.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $24.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.87. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $43.50 and a one year high of $64.64.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. Yum China had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 6.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.77%.

YUMC has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Yum China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Yum China in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Yum China from $63.10 to $68.70 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yum China presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, COFFii & JOY, East Dawning, Taco Bell, and Lavazza brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, Chinese food, Mexican-style food, specialty coffee, simmer pot, and Italian coffee categories.

