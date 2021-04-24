Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 959 Shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $1,511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 45.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Floor & Decor by 5,670.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

FND opened at $113.72 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.74. The company has a market capitalization of $11.87 billion, a PE ratio of 69.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.90. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.22 and a 1 year high of $114.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $723.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $694.71 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 7.77%. Equities analysts anticipate that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George Vincent West sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $10,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Lisa Laube sold 24,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total value of $2,629,734.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 146,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,009,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 399,942 shares of company stock valued at $40,726,439. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FND shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Floor & Decor from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised Floor & Decor from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Floor & Decor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Floor & Decor from $77.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on Floor & Decor in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $107.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Floor & Decor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.59.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

