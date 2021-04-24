Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Holdings in Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Conn’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:CONN) by 3.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 132,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 5,263 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.45% of Conn’s worth $1,546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CONN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Conn’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 16,506 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 23,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 3,440 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Conn’s by 60.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 9,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CONN. TheStreet upgraded Conn’s from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Conn’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Conn’s currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

In related news, Director Douglas H. Martin sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.38, for a total value of $63,581.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Curtis F. Bradbury, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total value of $416,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 5.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CONN opened at $19.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.95. Conn’s, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.05 and a 52 week high of $23.94. The stock has a market cap of $572.48 million, a P/E ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.59.

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.67. Conn’s had a negative return on equity of 3.61% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $367.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Conn’s, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Conn’s Company Profile

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as traditional and specialty mattresses; and home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges.

