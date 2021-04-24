Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 4.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,489 shares of the company’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BURL. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores during the fourth quarter valued at $627,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Burlington Stores in the fourth quarter worth about $75,464,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Burlington Stores by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,627,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,256,413,000 after buying an additional 235,333 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 514,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,673,000 after buying an additional 132,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,331,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,125,000 after buying an additional 105,555 shares in the last quarter.

A number of brokerages have commented on BURL. Zacks Investment Research cut Burlington Stores from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $276.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Burlington Stores in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $264.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Burlington Stores from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Burlington Stores currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.39.

In related news, CMO Jennifer Vecchio sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.57, for a total transaction of $6,111,400.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BURL stock opened at $328.04 on Friday. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a 52-week low of $155.03 and a 52-week high of $330.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.57, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -126.17 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $306.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $255.06.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported $2.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.32. Burlington Stores had a negative return on equity of 33.07% and a negative net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 EPS. Burlington Stores’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post -2.84 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company offers fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

