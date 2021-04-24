PRIZM (PZM) Price Hits $0.0089 on Top Exchanges

PRIZM (CURRENCY:PZM) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. PRIZM has a market capitalization of $24.22 million and approximately $315,248.00 worth of PRIZM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PRIZM has traded down 4.4% against the US dollar. One PRIZM coin can now be purchased for about $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Peercoin (PPC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001562 BTC.

NuBits (USNBT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Tigerfinance (TIGER) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000464 BTC.

THECASH (TCH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Tchain (TCH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

NIX Bridge Token (NBT) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $80.59 or 0.00141480 BTC.

About PRIZM

PRIZM (CRYPTO:PZM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PRIZM’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,708,580,319 coins. PRIZM’s official Twitter account is @PRIZM_ru and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PRIZM is pzm.space/en . The official message board for PRIZM is prizmspace.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Prizm is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the NEXT core, built with the Java language open source. The unique algorithm of PoS does not depend on any implementation of the “coin age” concept used by other PoS cryptocurrencies and is resistant to so-called “nothing at stake” attacks. Curve25519 encryption is used to provide a balance of security and required processing power among with more commonly used SHA256 hashing algorithms. “

PRIZM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIZM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PRIZM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PRIZM using one of the exchanges listed above.

