Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.02

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.58. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $1.71, with a volume of 569,952 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.02.

About Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network) and National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network). The company offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.

