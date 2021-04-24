Project Inverse (XIV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.76 Million

Project Inverse (CURRENCY:XIV) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 24th. One Project Inverse coin can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000401 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Inverse has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and approximately $550,159.00 worth of Project Inverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Project Inverse has traded 17.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002026 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002140 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.44 or 0.00059650 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $133.77 or 0.00271076 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00004079 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $505.03 or 0.01023425 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,498.84 or 1.00308001 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.47 or 0.00023235 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $306.41 or 0.00620931 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Project Inverse

Project Inverse’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,949,995 coins. Project Inverse’s official Twitter account is @inverseproject

Project Inverse Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Inverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Project Inverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Inverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

