Project Pai (PAI) Price Tops $0.0565

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded down 50.2% against the dollar. One Project Pai coin can currently be purchased for $0.0565 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Project Pai has a total market cap of $87.04 million and $7.86 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00015759 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00043751 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000405 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000221 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000013 BTC.

About Project Pai

Project Pai (PAI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,744,055,222 coins and its circulating supply is 1,540,964,421 coins. The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Project Pai

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.