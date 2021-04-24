Project-X Price Hits $97,924.06 on Top Exchanges (NANOX)

Project-X (CURRENCY:NANOX) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, Project-X has traded down 30.9% against the US dollar. One Project-X coin can now be purchased for about $97,924.06 or 1.95067695 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Project-X has a total market cap of $7,663.93 and $119,622.00 worth of Project-X was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002115 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00059018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.73 or 0.00266393 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00004022 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $503.28 or 0.01002554 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,315.33 or 1.00229661 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00022639 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $308.41 or 0.00614354 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Project-X Profile

Project-X’s total supply is 1 coins.

Project-X Coin Trading

