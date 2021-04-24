Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 52.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 54,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,950 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 4,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC now owns 4,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 47,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,762,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Motco boosted its stake in Prologis by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,021 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in Prologis by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 5,859 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on PLD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Prologis from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.00.

NYSE:PLD opened at $114.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $84.97 billion, a PE ratio of 51.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.12 and a 12 month high of $115.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.40.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $992.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Prologis’s payout ratio is currently 76.13%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

