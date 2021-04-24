Propy Market Capitalization Achieves $45.61 Million (PRO)

Propy (CURRENCY:PRO) traded up 6.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, Propy has traded down 19.5% against the dollar. Propy has a market cap of $45.61 million and approximately $522,247.00 worth of Propy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Propy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.65 or 0.00001281 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Propy alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.95 or 0.00062914 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00017248 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001970 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.89 or 0.00054924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.14 or 0.00090873 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $325.75 or 0.00641519 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,883.54 or 0.07648191 BTC.

About Propy

Propy (CRYPTO:PRO) is a coin. It was first traded on July 18th, 2017. Propy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,100,406 coins. Propy’s official Twitter account is @PropyInc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Propy’s official website is propy.com . The Reddit community for Propy is /r/PropyInc

According to CryptoCompare, “Propy Utility Token (PRO) is built on the ERC20 token standard to allow for both simple integration into users’ wallets. Propy has a scalable business model. When a property is purchased, Propy takes a small percentage (starting from 0.2% and averaging 1%) of the final purchase price. Propy charges brokers per transaction. Tokens paid for writing data to the Propy Registry are stored in a special Rewards smart contract on the Ethereum blockchain. These aggregated amounts of tokens are paid out to the token holders, proportional to the PRO owned. The rewards contract generates a token distribution snapshot every month and distributes rewards for the quarter according to the snapshot. The snapshot is stored in the blockchain, so anyone can verify that rewards were distributed correctly. “

Buying and Selling Propy

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Propy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Propy should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Propy using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Propy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Propy and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.