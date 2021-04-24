ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) Shares Acquired by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (NYSEARCA:SVXY) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 216,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 7,201 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.95% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $8,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SVXY. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Gemsstock Limited acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,264,000. Finally, Howland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the 4th quarter worth $315,000.

SVXY opened at $49.92 on Friday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $50.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.35.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.